NACCU 2019 Awards rundown

Association recognizes individuals and institutions for outstanding efforts over the past year

The winners of 2019 NACCU Awards were announced on April 10, 2019 at the Association’s 26th Annual Conference in Hartford, Connecticut.

NACCU recognizes the following individuals and institutions for their outstanding accomplishments over the past year:

NACCU Distinguished Service Award

NACCU is proud to recognize Jessica Bender of Palm Beach State College as the recipient of the 2019 NACCU Distinguished Service Award.

The NACCU Distinguished Service Award, sponsored by PERSONA Campus Solutions by ASSA ABLOY, is presented to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, and who is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards and/or actively educating through presentations and sessions.

At her campus, Jessica has worked with leaders to reduce costs while increasing campus services and revenue. She was instrumental in the conversion of the campus transaction system at Palm Beach State College to a new platform to further control institution expenses and provide enhanced services.

NACCU also recognizes Jessica for her efforts in mentoring and shaping many of the talented leaders in the campus card industry. She is a wise counselor, a standard bearer of integrity and highly respected in the field. An outstanding professional, mentor, teacher and colleague. She always shines the spotlight away from herself, while promoting the development of others and the profession as whole. Jessica has been out front in the development of programs that have helped our members thrive and continue to thrive for years to come.

Her work on the Professional Development committee with the development of the NACCU New Professionals Institute (NPI), webinars and other initiatives and events help to ensure the success of NACCU members and the industry. Jessica has also helped lead the Association by serving on the Board of Directors for six years in a variety of roles including President Elect, President, and Immediate Past President. She also served on the Executive Director Search committee to replace Lowell Adkins upon his retirement.

Since her retirement from the NACCU Board this past year, Jessica continues to serve the Association in a variety of ways, including her most recent role as the 2019 conference chair.

Best Card Design Award

NACCU is proud to announce that the Nova Southeastern University SharkCard office is the recipient of the 2019 NACCU Best Card Design Award. ColorID’s David Stallsmith presented the award to Vernol Robinson, Director of SharkCard Services.

“This award makes an overall statement that the Student ID Card has evolved to be so much more. We are a crucial part of the institution and form part of the foundation of the student experience,” says Robinson. “We are truly honored and humbled to win this award. It is a great feeling to be recognized by our peers at NACCU. It is also great to bring this award back and present it to our leadership so they too can be a part of this experience.”

The updated SharkCard design will be released to the campus community in Fall 2019.

The NACCU Best Card Design Award, sponsored by ColorID, is presented to the institution which is first selected as one of five finalists by the Awards Committee based on a grading matrix, then receives the most votes from NACCU members prior to and during the NACCU Annual Conference.

Innovative Technology Award

NACCU presented Abe Cereno from the University of California, Merced with the 2019 Innovative Technology Award for the university’s iCare app that addresses food insecurity on campus. The Innovative Technology Award is awarded annually to an institution that has introduced a unique and innovative technology-based solution to a problem or opportunity.

Statistics show that as many as 60% of students have experienced food insecurity while enrolled. In May of 2016, a student shared his meal plan funds with other students, inspiring the UC Merced CatCard office to launch an app to allow students to easily donate meal funds to their peers who are experiencing or at risk of food insecurity.

iCare offers students immediate, private, and automated access to request meal funds equivalent to a full week of meals accessible from any device, anywhere, anytime. iCare is integrated with UC Merced’s CatCard campus card systems, and provides tracking, demographics, data analysis, and trends of student donations and requests to management. Since launching two years ago, iCare has provided a total of $247,198 excess meal funds and 39,552 meal swipes to students.

Best Video Award

The University of Alabama is the recipient of the 2019 NACCU Best Video Award. NACCU Awards Committee chair Wendy McCrory presented the award to Alabama’s Courtney Petrizzi.

The “ACT Card Mission” video was one of three finalists which was voted on and selected as the recipient by members who voted live at the conference and online.

NACCU congratulates the University of Alabama as the recipient of the 2019 NACCU Best Video.

NACCU New Professional Award

NACCU presented the 2019 NACCU New Professional Award to William Bourlier from the University of Southern California. The NACCU New Professional Award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to the association within a relatively short period of time.

William joined USC in March 2015. He brought a high level of energy and creativity to the operation, and poured himself into the campus card environment. William made it his mission to learn as much as he could through NACCU’s listserv, web conferences, annual conferences, presentations, and networking. He currently serves on NACCU’s Volunteer Development Committee and has served as a volunteer at the annual conference.

NACCU congratulates William Bourlier as the recipient of the 2019 NACCU New Professional Award.

Best Marketing Campaign Award

The University of Alabama Action Card Office is the recipient of the 2019 NACCU Best Marketing Campaign Award for their marketing of the new #ACTCardinAppleWallet mobile credential.

The University of Alabama was one of the three pilot universities to offer the innovative new mobile credential program, which enables faculty, staff, and students to add card functionality to their iPhone and Apple Watch.

To encourage implementation and participation across campus of the #ACTCardinAppleWallet mobile credential, the Action Card Office developed a comprehensive, well-planned marketing campaign to inform every campus community member of the new program. ACTCard was advertised on social media, and the staff held tabling events, met with campus groups, demonstrated use at orientation and developed videos, including one recorded by head football coach Nick Saban.

NACCU congratulates The University of Alabama as the recipient of the 2019 NACCU Best Marketing Campaign Award.

NACCU Outstanding Volunteer Award

NACCU is proud to announce that Scott Brannan from Temple University was presented with the inaugural NACCU 2019 Outstanding Volunteer Award. Richard Tamborelli, NACCU 2018-2019 NACCU Board President, presented the Award to Scott during the Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.

A new award for NACCU, the Outstanding Volunteer Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer service to the mission, goals and work of NACCU during the current or previous calendar year, and who encompasses the ideals of vision, diligence and commitment to service to the NACCU community.

A number of NACCU volunteers were nominated by peers for the award. Scott Brannan, the recipient of the award, was nominated by multiple individuals, which speaks to the commitment he has to the association.

One nomination noted, “This volunteer is the type of person this award is intended to honor. This volunteer loves NACCU and will volunteer his time and energy for the conference to be a success – and has done so for the past 15 years. I see this volunteer as Mr. NACCU – always with a smile on his face, welcoming people to NACCU and making friends. I cannot imagine NACCU without this person in it.”

Another nomination stated, “This volunteer has served in many capacities, but his biggest impact is always his latest impact. He works to create an inclusive environment where all members feel welcome and know they have a connection.”

Those who have been involved in NACCU for any amount of time know Scott as a “perpetual volunteer” and greeter at conferences, always working to enhance members’ experiences at events.

NACCU J. Paul Melanson Award

NACCU is proud to announce that Duke University and The University of Alabama jointly received the prestigious J. Paul Melanson Award at the 26th Annual NACCU Conference. Richard Tamborelli, NACCU 2018-2019 NACCU Board President, presented awards to Jeanine Brooks from The University of Alabama and Barton Lawyer from Duke University.

The J. Paul Melanson award is named in honor of one of the founders of NACCU. This award is presented to members our community who have spurred the growth of the campus card industry, been pioneers in campus cards, significantly and freely helped NACCU members to implement or advance systems on their campuses, or been instrumental in the growth and stability of NACCU. Recipients of this award are identified by the NACCU Board of Directors at their discretion and this award is not presented every year.

The J. Paul Melanson award has been presented in 2019 to two universities that have worked tirelessly to advance the development of a mobile credential provisioned to the Apple Wallet. These schools pushed the envelope to make implementation of this technology possible, from ideas, concepts, and direction, to internal campus development and scripting, to hands-on testing and programming.

As this technology continues to roll out at other universities, NACCU recognizes these two leaders within the Association’s membership. The dedicated teams from Duke University and The University of Alabama are applauded, and NACCU is proud to recognize their accomplishments in pioneering this major turning point for the entire campus card industry.