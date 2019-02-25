Mobile credentials at Oklahoma boost security, convenience for students

FREE webinar with ASSA ABLOY, U. of Oklahoma on Wednesday, February 27th 2:00PM – 3:00PM EST

Access control solutions provider, ASSA ABLOY, is presenting a free webinar discussing how Apple Wallet is enabling the University of Oklahoma to increase convenience and security on campus by issuing mobile credentials to students.

Registration is now open for the webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, February 27th from 2:00PM – 3:00PM EST.

In the “Increase Security with Mobile Student IDs” webinar, Tyler Webb, Director of the Sooner Card at the University of Oklahoma will detail the university’s journey from traditional access control to mobile student IDs. Attendees will learn how adding Sooner Cards to Apple Wallet has made Oklahoma’s campus more convenient and more secure than ever before.

CR80News caught up with Oklahoma’s Tyler Webb ahead of the webinar event to discuss how mobile credentials are changing the ID landscape on Oklahoma’s campus.

“Now that mobile campus cards have arrived in fully functioning form, we’re really seeing the ID technology of the future,” says Webb. “Schools are going to see the security and convenience that comes along with it.”

The webinar is intended to shed light on Oklahoma’s implementation process with Mobile Credential with the hopes that attendees can benefit from the lessons learned.

“Every university is at different levels when it comes to things like hardware,” says Webb. “So in this presentation I’m going to look at our deployment in a way that even universities that aren’t using any NFC readers or contactless cards yet can benefit as well. We’re addressing this at all levels.”

The University of Oklahoma was one of the three launch campuses to use mobile credentials announced on October 18. Key to Oklahoma’s deployment was its longstanding technical migration to NFC capable hardware. “We had been working toward this since 2013, hoping that the day the mobile student ID solution would arrive,” says Webb.

Since just its October launch Webb says that Oklahoma has seen more than 50% of its on-campus, residential students opt to be issued a Mobile Credential.

“With our newer built residence halls we opted for ASSA ABLOY solutions for both perimeter and individual residence hall doors,” Webb explains. “It was required that we use card and mobile to access those spaces, and to do so seamlessly.”

ASSA ABLOY is one of the access control manufacturers whose hardware is fully compatible with Oklahoma’s Mobile Credential. All three launch institutions for Mobile Credential are using locks from ASSA ABLOY.

For the first time since the solution went live on campus last October, we can now learn more about the access control side of the system, and how Mobile Credential is breathing new life into the student transaction experience.

“I hope attendees will see how mobile campus cards are the tech of the future. It’s an attainable goal, more-so than you might think,” says Webb. “It just takes a series of half-steps or quarter-steps to get there, and we will highlight some of these steps in this presentation.”

For more, register and tune in for ASSA ABLOY’s free webinar detailing Mobile Credential with the University of Oklahoma.