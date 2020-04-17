Michigan State looking ahead to summer housing

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a number of campus housing changes. Michigan State University’s Housing Assignments Office is already looking to the summer with new options for students intending to live on the East Lansing campus this summer.

Closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have led MSU to implement a couple of new options not offered in previous years. Unlike past summers, this year there will be some students that may have no other choice but to remain on campus as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan State University Residence Education and Housing Services is accounting for both planned campus construction projects and health and safety concerns due to COVID-19, with summer housing assignments providing students their own room in a suite-style hall.

Students who can’t return to their homes due to the pandemic can begin the summer housing sign-up form on their student account and indicate if both a housing and dining plan are needed.

The offer isn’t just for students who cannot return home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State is offering any current students to live on campus free of housing charges during summer 2020, with the purchase of a summer dining plan.

To be eligible for the offer students must purchase an unlimited summer dining plan and have one of the following: