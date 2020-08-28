Miami University is now a cashless campus

Students can make purchases via CBORD's GET app, mobile wallets, student ID card

Ohio’s Miami University has taken the decision to go cashless for all payments on its Oxford campus this fall in an effort to limit the passing of plastic cards and cash tender between students and cashiers. Alongside card system vendor, CBORD, the university is leveraging the GET app for payment and mobile ordering, as well as its contactless campus card to create a secure, convenient and potentially healthier transaction experience.

The news that Miami would move to a cashless model on campus was revealed in an official university announcement that details a host of new measures for the Fall 2020 semester being implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19. The cashless approach to campus payments will be supported by a combination of mobile ordering at select a la carte locations through CBORD’s GET Mobile app, mobile wallets Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, as well as purchases made with the Miami ID campus card, or standard debit/credit cards.

Miami’s move to a cashless environment didn’t happen overnight, rather the university has been working with card system vendor, CBORD, for years toward a modern, secure transaction environment.

“Miami University is one of our super-users,” says Ben Proctor, CBORD account manager for platform solutions. “They’ve been working to become a contactless campus for several years and already had a lot of infrastructure in place to go cashless prior to COVID-19.”

“Students can use their campus cards for door access, payments, laundry, vending, among other activities,” adds Proctor. “They also use GET CBORD Student for mobile food ordering with several on-campus merchants.”

In an email to student publication, The Miami Student, Geno Svec, executive director of campus services and chief hospitality officer, explained that the university made the decision to eliminate passing paper bills and coins that are difficult to clean. Svec said the decision is permanent and was made for safety concerns, and he believes it has been well received.

Pivotal to Miami’s cashless efforts has been a forward-thinking approach to card technology on campus, underpinned by the university’s CBORD card transaction system and contactless student credentials.

“When Miami moved to our campus card solution in 2012, they were one of the first CBORD schools to go with a contactless ID card across the entire campus,” says Terry McPherren, integrated security account manager for CBORD. “They implemented the Schlage (aptiQ) contactless credential, which runs through our CS Gold integrated security solution.”

According to the Campus Services Center website, the move to a cashless campus officially began on July 1. For students in a pinch who may not have one of the aforementioned cashless payment options handy, Miami is providing one final alternative by enabling students to exchange cash for a reloadable payment card offered by the university in the student union building.

Joining the new cashless experience on campus will be sanitation stations, physical distancing, reduced seating and other protocols. All staff will wear face coverings and gloves, with cashiers also wearing face shields. Buffet locations will have staff-served service, and food will be served in disposable containers. Seating will be limited and clearly marked for customers, or food can be taken to go.