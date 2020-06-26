Mercer to launch Transact Mobile Ordering

Student orders will be available for retail dining locations

Mercer University Auxiliary Services and Mercer Dining will introduce Transact Mobile Ordering to its students this August. The move will enable Mercer students to order ahead and skip the line for pickup at the university’s retail dining locations.

According to an official university release, Transact Mobile Ordering will support students orders at Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Which Wich, Brewed Awakenings, Einstein Bros. Bagels and the Side Bar Café.

“In today’s environment, health and safety is paramount. Everyone is looking for efficient and safe ways to serve our customers,” says Ken Boyer, associate vice president for auxiliary services at Mercer University. “We are confident that the app will be a viable way of providing our community with safe, contactless and convenient access to the dining options that work for their individual needs.”

Students simply download the app from the App Store or Google Play and log in with their Mercer credentials. The app will also be available on the official Mercer website this fall.

Once logged in, students can add their credit or debit card or elect to pay with their campus card account via Dining Dollars or Bear Bucks. Following initial setup, the app will then keep users logged in for convenient future use.

The Transact Mobile Ordering app sends students a push notification when their food is ready, signaling that the student can make their way to the dining location. Using the app is expected to save students time by both enabling them to plan orders ahead, and effectively skip long lines for order pickup.

Mercer also has plans to implement a loyalty rewards program with Transact Mobile Ordering later in the year.