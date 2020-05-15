Mercer adds Mobile Credential for Google Pay

Mercer University has announced the availability of its Bear Card Mobile Credential for Google Pay and use on Android devices.

Mercer first launched Transact Mobile Credential for Apple devices in 2019. The addition of Google Pay availability means that students faculty and staff can use the mobile Bear Card on their Android mobile phones to easily access facilities and make contactless payments on and around campus.

“Our program was one of the first in the country to launch mobile credentials last year with Transact and Apple. Now adding the mobile Bear Card to Google Pay allows our program to provide a comprehensive mobile credential solution,” says Ken Boyer, associate vice president for auxiliary services at Mercer. “In addition, the Bear Card Mobile Credential further enhances our contactless transaction systems, which is so important in today’s environment.”

Using Transact and third-party NFC-enabled devices, Mercer supports Mobile Credential transactions in a number of locations across campus, including dining halls, athletic facilities, libraries, campus events, bookstores, laundry rooms, as well as off-campus locations where student IDs are accepted.

Transact’s lifecycle management capability utilizes NXP Semiconductor’s MIFARE 2GO cloud service to issue digitized MIFARE DESFire credentials to Google Pay.

Mercer is one of 16 institutions that have committed to rolling out the Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay, joining:

Arkansas State University

Chowan University

College of Coastal Georgia

Duke University

Georgetown University

Hamilton College

Johns Hopkins University

Marshall University

Maryville University

Roanoke College

St. Edward’s University

South Dakota State University

Temple University

University of Alabama

University of New Brunswick

“We are continually innovating to help schools meet the expectations of students for frictionless, safe and secure transactions, and the launch of the Mobile Credential for Google Pay is another exciting example,” says Jeff Staples, vice president of market development strategy at Transact.

“Additionally, with the changing reality of campus operations being impacted by COVID-19, the ability to issue credentials remotely is vital,” adds Staples. “Our credential lifecycle management system makes remote issuance of mobile credentials a simple process for students and clients alike.”