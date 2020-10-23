Maryville University launches Transact Mobile Credential

Maryville University has launched Transact Mobile Credential for its campus community, moving the Saints ID onto student mobile devices. Students, faculty, and staff can now add their Saints ID card to Apple Wallet or Google Pay to use their iPhone, Apple Watch, or Android device to access buildings on campus, purchase meals, and more.

According to an official university release, members of the Maryville community can now leave their physical wallets behind and access campus with just their mobile devices. The mobile Saints ID can now be used anywhere on the Maryville campus that the plastic ID card was previously accepted.

Students simply hold their smartphone or Apple Watch near a reader where physical student ID cards are accepted to access residence halls, libraries, and fitness center, as well as buy meals at campus dining locations, make purchases at the university store, and print documents.

“The Saints ID is part of our comprehensive digital transformation plan that will enhance the Maryville student experience,” says Mark Lombardi, Maryville University President. “Our students have grown up in a digital age, and the level of convenience and security the Saints ID brings is in line with what they expect.”

In addition increased convenience and a contactless transaction process, the mobile Saints ID is also more secure. Students don’t have to worry about losing a plastic ID card and all Mobile Credentials are protected by two-factor authentication.

The Transact Mobile Credential at Maryville University works with iPhone 6 models and later, Android version 6.0 or later and Apple Watch Series 1 and later.