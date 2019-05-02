Marshall University issuing Mobile Credentials

Marshall University has joined the growing roster of campuses to launch Mobile Credential from Transact and Apple. The move will enable members of the Marshall community to provision their university ID to their iPhone and Apple Watch via Apple Wallet.

Once provisioned, Marshall students will be able use Mobile Credential on their iPhones and Apple Watches everywhere on campus where their previous plastic ID cards were accepted. This includes access to residence halls, Marshall’s study and the rec centers, ticketing for university seminars and sporting events, as well as purchases at the Marshall Bookstore, vending machines and dining services. Marshall is the first university in West Virginia to launch the initiative, and is among the first ten universities in the country to issue Mobile Credential from Transact and Apple.

“We are excited to bring this modern technology to our university community of students, faculty and staff,” says Dr. Edward Aractingi, Chief Information Officer and associate vice president for information technology at Marshall. “The convenience of having university IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch, and the advanced security Apple Wallet provides, are significant benefits for improving students’ campus life. Our team worked diligently to bring it to the Marshall campus and make it available in as many places as possible.”

In order to be provisioned a Mobile Credential, Marshall’s policy requires that students, employees, and faculty must be enrolled and fully registered in the university’s system. Students must be registered for courses for the current or upcoming term, while faculty and staff must be an active employee in the university’s database.

Those who elect to provision a mobile credential can now leave their physical wallets behind and navigate campus transactions with just their Apple devices. By simply placing their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader where physical student IDs are accepted, users can enter campus facilities, access dining plans, purchase food, make purchases and print documents.

“Students arriving to university campuses today have grown up using cashless payments, keyless entry and all of the conveniences of mobile devices,” says Bob Dorado, Marshall Mobile ID project lead at Marshall. “Having our virtual identification card secure in Apple Wallet, which allows students to use their phones and watches to open doors and buy meals, is a technology they expect and we are excited to be a national leader and early adopter of mobile credentials.”

As with the other campuses that have launched Mobile Credential, Marshall’s Mobile ID in Apple Wallet works with iPhone 6s and later, and Apple Watch Series 1 and later.