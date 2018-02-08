Make campus identity decisions with the help of professionals

Navigating the Identity Roadmap with ColorID

Making decisions within the confines of a vacuum is a dangerous practice, but we’ve all done it. It’s the reason why the phrase “There’s no such thing as a stupid question,” exists.

When it comes to a campus identity environment, navigating decisions regarding credential technology, expensive reader hardware, mobile, biometrics, and whatever comes next, can be tricky. And it shouldn’t be done in the proverbial vacuum.

In this, the third installment of a series detailing ColorID’s Identity Roadmap, we explore the reasons that a university should leverage industry expertise when mapping out its campus identity future.

The Identity Roadmap is designed to take the guesswork out of the decision making process through education and transparent communication within the campus stakeholder group. A university can decide to take this process on by itself, but the overarching idea to ColorID’s Identity Roadmap is that it comes with seasoned experience.

“What we’re really excited about, with regards to the Identity Roadmap, is being a source of information and experience that’s available and accessible to campuses of all shapes and sizes,” says Tim Nyblom, Director of the Education Group at ColorID. “Because we’re vendor agnostic, we feel confident in our ability to provide high-quality, valuable information that helps campuses solve even the most complex of identity issues.”

“When it comes to implementing an Identity Roadmap, the first step is often to admit that you’re doing something wrong,” says Nyblom. “That’s one of the reasons that many institutions don’t have a Roadmap established in the first place; it’s difficult to get people on that page.”

Upwards of 80% of ColorID’s university clients have at least two campus integrators, so implementing changes isn’t always a straightforward proposition, explains Nyblom. “That’s one of the reasons that having a defined Identity Roadmap is so valuable. Everyone knows the score.”