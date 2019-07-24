Luxer One talks smart lockers, packaging and campus mailrooms

Tyler Hansen, VP of Sales and Business Development at Luxer One discusses the company’s smart locker solutions for higher education. With a host of locker solutions tailored specifically to the college campus, Luxer One is deploying smart lockers for package pick up and return, for use in campus mailrooms, and fully featured self-contained smart locker rooms for unattended environments.

The company offers both indoor and outdoor lockers for automated pick-up via a smartphone QR Code, PIN or campus card. Luxer One also custom configures its smart locker deployment based on a campus’ specific needs.

Luxer One configures its lockers to suit a university’s brand, with a fully skinned software interface and color-matching lockers. Campuses, meanwhile, can benefit from comprehensive back-end reporting tools that monitor locker efficiency and package management, as well as a guaranteed 99.9% locker uptime.