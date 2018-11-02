LSU to crack down on student IDs at upcoming football game

Louisiana State University is planning to check student ID cards more scrupulously ahead of the school’s next home football game against the University of Alabama.

As reported by LSU Now, the crackdown on student ID verification is intended to mitigate students without tickets from getting into the football game. Selling a student ID card for the purpose of providing access to a sporting event is a violation of LSU’s Student Code of Conduct.

University officials say that any students caught selling campus cards will see the ID card confiscated and be referred to the Student Office of Advocacy and Accountability. Students without tickets do have the option to purchase guest tickets for football games, and LSU’s ticket office has sold roughly 500 of these guest tickets, which are located in the student section.

LSU will not, however, sell these guest student-section tickets for the two biggest games this season: Georgia and Alabama. The reason for this is that LSU’s ticket office expects an overwhelming majority, if not all, students to show up for these games.

LSU students also have the option to get tickets to these high-demand games if they receive a ticket transfer from another student ID via LSU’s online transfer service. As of now, the university doesn’t plan to support ticket transfers to non-LSU students, as a Tiger Card is required to complete the transfer.

In an interview with LSU Now, the university’s Assistant Ticket Manager Garrett Thibodeaux believes it would be beneficial for student tickets to be provisioned on student mobile devices in the future, though there are no plans are afoot.

“We would like to explore a mobile option, whether that’s in the next year or the next 10 years,” Thibodeaux told LSU Now. “That’s a discussion that has to happen internally with other parties across campus. I would personally love to see a mobile option.”