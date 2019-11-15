featured
Longstanding Touchnet, Allegion partnership benefits university campuses

15 November, 2019

By: Andrew Hudson

category: Card Issuance, Digital ID, Mobile

Allegion’s Jeff Koziol talks about the company’s longstanding partnership with Touchnet and how the pair have worked together over the years to deliver strong, university-specific solutions.

Koziol also discusses more recent trends, specifically the move from traditional plastic cards to digital credentials on mobile devices, and how wireless technology is being deployed on campuses.


