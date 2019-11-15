Longstanding Touchnet, Allegion partnership benefits university campuses
15 November, 2019
0
category: Card Issuance, Digital ID, Mobile
Allegion’s Jeff Koziol talks about the company’s longstanding partnership with Touchnet and how the pair have worked together over the years to deliver strong, university-specific solutions.
Koziol also discusses more recent trends, specifically the move from traditional plastic cards to digital credentials on mobile devices, and how wireless technology is being deployed on campuses.