Kentucky renews mobile athletic ticketing for students

The University of Kentucky Athletics last year implemented a mobile ticketing solution that moves all football and basketball game tickets to students’ mobile devices. Now, the university has decided to double down on the system and renew mobile athletic ticketing for the coming year.

According to an official university release, the student ticketing process was developed using feedback from students that were requesting a mobile ticketing option and easier access to tickets in general. University of Kentucky Athletics also consulted data from the Southeastern Conference’s annual fan experience surveys, conducted site visits with peer institutions, and held on-campus meetings with its Student Government, Dean of Students Office, the President’s Office and Ticketmaster prior to launching the mobile ticketing solution.

UK will again partner with Experience to provide the mobile ticketing system. Through Experience, the ticketing process enables students to purchase and access tickets easily from a mobile device, removing the need to visit the UK Ticket Office or participate in lotteries to secure tickets. Students claim mobile tickets to each home game during a designated window through the UK Athletics app.

UK offers the following ticket packages for its students:

BBN Student Football Pass – Guarantees admission for all home football games in 2019, provided the student claims a ticket during specified windows as well as providing savings versus buying single-game tickets.

– Guarantees admission for all home football games in 2019, provided the student claims a ticket during specified windows as well as providing savings versus buying single-game tickets. BBN Student Pass – Guarantees admission for all home football and men’s basketball games in 2019-20, provided the student claims a ticket during specified windows.

– Guarantees admission for all home football and men’s basketball games in 2019-20, provided the student claims a ticket during specified windows. BBN Student Pass Plus – Guarantee admission for all home football and men’s basketball games in 2019-20, provided the student claims a ticket during specified windows.

– Guarantee admission for all home football and men’s basketball games in 2019-20, provided the student claims a ticket during specified windows. Single–Game Tickets – A limited number of single-game tickets will still be available for purchase for students who do not wish to purchase a season package. All single-game football and men’s basketball tickets will cost $11 apiece. Guest tickets will still be available after students have access to purchase tickets, based on availability.

Admission to all other regular season UK Athletics events other than football and men’s basketball games will remain free for students. For those events, students will continue to present their valid WildCard, the UK student ID, at the gate for seating.

Throughout the season, students can access their pass through the UK Athletics app. Pass purchasers will then be prompted to claim a mobile ticket during a designated window prior to each home game.

On game day, students with both season passes and single-game tickets will be given a wristband or seat location upon arrival. This will allow students who claim the same areas and enter the venue together to sit together. Tickets may be electronically transferred to other students through the UK Athletics app to allow greater flexibility.

The university is also encouraging students to download BBN Rewards, UK Athletics’ official student rewards app. Through the app, students can earn points by checking into games, and later redeem those points for rewards like Nike gear, and exclusive UK Athletics experiences. The BBN Rewards leaderboard is also being used to establish ticket claim priority for men’s basketball games.