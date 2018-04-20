Kennesaw State rebrands card office, auxiliary services

Move to create a customer service hub for campus community

The modern campus card office is more than just a location to issue student credentials. Increasingly, the card office is becoming a hub for the full range of student-facing services.

Following this trend is Kennesaw State’s Auxiliary Services, which recently changed its name to Campus Services and will open new customer service centers on both its Kennesaw and Marietta campuses in time for fall 2018.

As reported by student publication, The Sentinel, the new customer service center will be branded as the Talon One Center. Construction of the Kennesaw campus location began in March and is expected to open its doors to students by the start of next semester.

Kelley Wisniewski, assistant director of marketing at Kennesaw State, said the centers will serve students in a number of ways, including issuing Talon Cards (Kennesaw State’s student ID card), managing student meal plans, providing parking and transportation options and answering any questions related to Campus Services and related departments.

The new service center at the flagship Kennesaw campus is centrally located in the university’s Carmichael Student Center. The university’s Marietta campus location will be similarly located in that campus’ student center.

“The Talon One Center is intended to be a customer service hub,” said Kasey Helton, Campus Services’ Assistant Vice President , in a Sentinel interview. “We aim to increase our support for student success at KSU by giving them one integrated location to access all our services and products.”

Wisniewski says that decision to change the name of auxiliary services to Campus Services was a purposeful one, as it depicts a more accurate description of what the department provides to the campus community. She also hopes the new name will translate better to new and incoming students, parents and employees who are being welcomed to the campus.

Despite the branding changes happening around Campus Services, the department will still oversee the same programs it did before. These systems include campus postal services, card services, copy/print services, door access, KCash, parking and transportation, student health services, university dining, university stores, vending services, and housing and residence life.