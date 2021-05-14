Ken Boyer recognized with NACCU J. Paul Melanson Award

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has recognized Ken Boyer from Mercer University as the recipient of the NACCU J. Paul Melanson Award.

The J. Paul Melanson Award is named in honor of one of the founders of the National Association of Campus Card Users. This premier award is given to members of the university community and campus card corporate members who have demonstrated one or more of the following:

Spurred the growth of the campus card industry.

Been pioneers in campus cards.

Significantly and freely helped NACCU members to implement or advance systems on their campuses.

Been instrumental in the growth and stability of NACCU.

Nominees and recipients are identified by the NACCU Board of Directors at their discretion. Ken Boyer is only the ninth recipient of the J. Paul Melanson award since NACCU was founded in 1993.

When the NACCU Board gathered to discuss the award this year, multiple members submitted Ken’s name. A statement from the Board reiterates Boyer’s recognition:

“Ken is a pillar of the NACCU community, always stepping up to work with new initiatives, and supporting all things NACCU. He continues to be the strong servant leader who puts everyone else in a positive light, encouraging growth for others.”

In addition to serving on numerous NACCU committees over the years, Boyer has also served on the Board of Directors and as NACCU President, and most recently served as Conference Committee Chair for the virtual NACCU 2021 Annual Conference.

“I thank you all for this wonderful recognition,” says Boyer. “Ironically, I attended my first NACCU conference in 1996, the same year that this award was presented to Mr. Melanson, in honor of his many contributions to the association and industry that live on today.”

“I was in awe then, and remain in awe as our association continues to thrive and grow over the years,” adds Boyer. “I am so thankful to the previous recipients of this award, and am so honored to be in their company.”

NACCU congratulates and thanks Ken Boyer as the recipient of the NACCU J. Paul Melanson Award in recognition for outstanding leadership, service, and tireless efforts on behalf of his university, the National Association of Campus Card Users, and the industry.

A virtual presentation of the award is available on naccuTV.