Kansas State’s new Dining Dollar program offers number of perks

The new Dining Dollar program at Kansas State University is enabling K-State students and faculty to take advantage of new monthly perks and maximize the student dining experience. K-State Housing and Dining Services partnered with the student union to introduce the new program designed to add flexibility to on-campus, resident meal plans.

According to the Kansas State University Dining website, the biggest change with the new Dining Dollars system is that the tender can now be used for food purchases at participating campus retail locations in addition to the dining halls.

K-State officially unveiled the new Dining Dollars for all K-State students, faculty and staff, with the start of the fall 2021 semester. The new program is expected to add more flexibility to the student and faculty dining experience. Dining Dollars can also be purchased by off-campus students, faculty and staff with or without an off-campus meal plan.

Dining Dollars will be accepted in all Housing and Dining Services’ retail and dining center locations and participating campus retail locations. K-State students, faculty and staff with a Dining Dollars balance are also eligible to receive once-per-month perks at participating locations.

August: K-State Student Union. One free game of bowling, shoe rental and non-alcoholic drink.

September: Chick-fil-A. One free Chick-fil-A meal with chicken sandwich, spicy chicken sandwich or 8 piece nuggets.

October: Radina's. Free beverage with the purchase of a pastry.

November: JP's Sports Grill. Free chips, fire-roasted salsa and queso with the purchase of an entrée.

December: Qdoba. Free entrée with the purchase of one entrée.

January: Call Hall. Free ice cream cone or cup.

February: Subway. Free 6-inch sub sandwich with the purchase of one 6-inch sub sandwich.

March: Panda Express. Free entrée with the purchase of one entrée

April: Union Station by JP's. Free totchos with the purchase of any beverage, including alcohol.

May: Cornerstone Café. Free 16 oz. coffee, tea or specialty coffee beverage.

Dining Dollars can be used via the students’ K-State ID cards and are billed to students’ University KSIS account. Additional Dining Dollars can be purchased by cash, check, credit card or payroll deduct for faculty and staff.

Students, faculty and staff can purchase Dining Dollars and view the upcoming monthly member deals on the Housing and Dining Services website.