It’s All About the Data: Thought leadership on use of card system data

In the latest installment of NACCU’s It’s All About the Data video series, campus card administrators Rob Thayer (Salem State University), Scott Brannan (Temple University), and Mikhail Ilin (Suffolk University) highlight some of the use cases for card transaction data that can improve service, identify at-risk students, and assist campus police while balancing privacy concerns.

The campus identification and transaction industry’s professional association, NACCU, takes great pride in its ability to educate members and the entire higher education community. That’s the idea behind the association’s “It’s All About the Data” video series.

The series features subject matter experts from the NACCU member community talking about key topics and discussions surrounding campus card data, and how to best use that resource for the betterment of both the university and its students.

The videos are presented by NACCU and produced by NACCU and CR80News. The full series can be viewed at NACCU.org.