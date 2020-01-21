It’s All About the Data: The card office’s role in student retention

In the latest installment of NACCU’s “It’s All About the Data” video series, Georgia Southern University’s Director of Eagle Card Services, Richard Wynn, discusses how the card office can contribute to the all-important task of student retention.

In the video, Wynn discusses key considerations like dining and meal plan data, student usage trends, and the evolving ideas around the role a university can play in using data to assist students in need.

The campus identification and transaction industry’s professional association, NACCU, takes great pride in its ability to educate members and the entire higher education community. That’s the idea behind the association’s “It’s All About the Data” video series.

The series features subject matter experts from the NACCU member community talking about key topics and discussions surrounding campus card data, and how to best use that resource for the betterment of both the university and its students.

The videos are presented by NACCU and produced by NACCU and CR80News. The full series can be viewed at NACCU.org.