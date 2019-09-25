It’s All About the Data: Policy, privacy must guide data analytics on campus

In a new video series with The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU), the topic of card transaction system data analytics will be examined from all angles. A major talking point for university administrators, card system data carries a plethora of opportunity as it pertains to campus services and the student experience on campus.

In the first installment of the series, hear from the University of Houston’s Emily Messa as she discusses how best to work with card transaction system data on campus. Specifically, Messa talks about how policy and individual privacy must be paramount in campus card data analytics.

The campus identification and transaction industry’s professional association, NACCU, takes great pride in its ability to educate members and the entire higher education community. That’s the idea behind the association’s “It’s All About the Data” video series.

The series features subject matter experts from the NACCU member community talking about key topics and discussions surrounding campus card data, and how to best use that resource for the betterment of both the university and its students.

The videos are presented by NACCU and produced by NACCU and CR80News. The full series can be viewed at NACCU.org.