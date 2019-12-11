It’s all about the data: How to be proactive in campus card data policymaking

In Part 2 of a contribution to NACCU’s “It’s all about the Data” video series, Emily Messa, Associate VP for Administration at the University of Houston, discusses ways to implement policy and privacy in campus card data analytics. In the video, Messa discusses the potential impact of external regulations, why it’s important for campus administrators to remain mindful of these impacts, and the importance of proactive conversations around internal policies and procedures.

The campus identification and transaction industry’s professional association, NACCU, takes great pride in its ability to educate members and the entire higher education community. That’s the idea behind the association’s “It’s All About the Data” video series.

The series features subject matter experts from the NACCU member community talking about key topics and discussions surrounding campus card data, and how to best use that resource for the betterment of both the university and its students.

The videos are presented by NACCU and produced by NACCU and CR80News. The full series can be viewed at NACCU.org.