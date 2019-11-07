It’s All About the Data: Early applications of campus card data analytics

In this installment of NACCU’s It’s All About the Data video series, hear from Nirmal Palliyaguru, Director of the ACCESS Card Office at Santa Clara University, as he discusses some of the early applications of campus card data analytics as a means to help students succeed.

In the video, hear specific examples of how Santa Clara has been able to use card system data analytics both at a high level and a more granular level to solve some common problems that students can face during their time on campus.

The campus identification and transaction industry’s professional association, NACCU, takes great pride in its ability to educate members and the entire higher education community. That’s the idea behind the association’s “It’s All About the Data” video series.

The series features subject matter experts from the NACCU member community talking about key topics and discussions surrounding campus card data, and how to best use that resource for the betterment of both the university and its students.

The videos are presented by NACCU and produced by NACCU and CR80News. The full series can be viewed at NACCU.org.