ISG partners with Safetrust

Deal to add mobile credential management solutions to ISG portfolio

The Identification Systems Group has announced a new partnership with mobile credential solutions provider Safetrust. The partnership will now offer both door and logical access control solutions via mobile credential management to ISG members in the US and Canada.

Mobile credential authentication and management has been part of the ISG’s “Five Year Plan” to keep the group at the forefront of emerging identification technology. ISG recognized the ubiquity of mobile devices and their use across all market segments, and with recent security advancements in the integration of mobile devices with tokens, certificates and application program interfaces, the ISG Board saw the need for a reliable, proven mobile solution.

With an increased demand for a mobile solution that could work alongside legacy access control technologies, as well as a standalone mobile access solution, the Safetrust offering was identified as an ideal fit for the ISG portfolio. After a thorough review of the company’s solutions suite and testing with ISG access control products, it was determined that the Safetrust line of SABRE products would make for a great addition for ISG and its members.

“Safetrust solutions can work with almost any door access system, without having to replace existing readers or cards,” says Tom Stiles, the ISG’s Executive Director. “This means our current client base can continue using their working access control systems, while slowly integrating toward either an independent mobile access solution, or using mobile access as a second tier of authentication. Having Safetrust in our corner as a viable mobile access control and credential management solution is a major bonus for ISG dealers.”

Safetrust brings to the partnership with ISG its extensive background in mobile credential management. The company maintains a global client base and specializes in logical identity solutions that enables users to identify themselves electronically, gain access to online and physical resources, and protect their privacy by leveraging industry standards and protocols.

“Safetrust shares a commitment with the ISG to deliver secure and reliable mobile-centric solutions for access control in the modern enterprise,” says Jason Hart, CEO at Safetrust. “We look forward to exploring opportunities with the ISG to extend the benefits of using trusted identities on mobile devices for a variety of building services and applications.”