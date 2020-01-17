Indiana University partners with Grubhub

Indiana University has announced a collaboration with Grubhub to take effect this week that will offer students the ability to place mobile orders from on-campus dining locations.

According to a report from the Indiana Daily Student, IU Dining is now supporting food orders for pick-up through the Grubhub app at a host of on-campus dining locations and a campus C-store.

“On the first day of the partnership, Grubhub received 154 orders for pick-up at campus dining facilities as of Monday evening,” said Rahul Shrivastav, Executive Director of IU Dining, in a statement to the Indiana Daily Student. “Our students are very busy, and the last thing they should worry about is what food to eat and waiting in line. It’ll be much easier to use the technology to ensure they’re getting their food in a timely manner.”

Shrivastav and IU Dining management spent over a year planning and evaluating the implementation of the Grubhub app in IU Dining facilities.

The Grubuhb mobile ordering app enables students to grab a quick meal or coffee at their convenience, and crucially, allows them to avoid lines. The app also enables students to plan ahead during a busy schedule by viewing wait times at participating dining locations.

From the Grubhub app, students can view images of menu items and ingredients lists to decide whether items match their dietary preferences. Separately, IU Dining’s website also posts health and nutrition facts for menu items.

After a student places an order via the Grubhub app, dining staff can then view the orders through printed receipts or on a digital display screen in the kitchen. In addition to standard credit and debit cards, the Grubhub app also accepts I-BUCKS declining balance tender, and the IU CrimsonCard.

While the partnership at IU is strictly pick-up orders at the moment, delivery options through Grubhub may be offered in the future if a significant demand is expressed.

Grubhub is poised for a greater presence in the higher education market after its 2018 acquisition of mobile ordering app, Tapingo. That deal saw the more university-centric Tapingo team and operations brought under the Grubhub brand, making the transition for many campuses a relatively seamless one.