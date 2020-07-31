Indiana issues student ID cards at drive-thru orientation

For campus card offices, one of the major challenges with the fall semester is how to provision student ID cards in a way that doesn’t require high foot traffic to the office. With this in mind, Indiana University Bloomington has incorporated a somewhat unique means of card distribution for new students.

According to an official university release,when students arrive on campus for orientation, they will go through a four stop drive-thru process at the university’s Memorial Stadium where one of the stops is to receive their Crimson Card student ID.

The student move-in timeline will be broken up into several phases and spread out over two weeks, with a maximum of 1,500 students moving onto campus per day. The move-in process is being broken out into groups, and students will be required to schedule move-in slots that are available to their group.

The new schedule and processes, beginning August 9, are designed to help keep the university community safe and limit the spread of the coronavirus. The drive-thru check-in process includes:

Stop 1: Compliance check. Students will verify that they have signed the necessary housing forms. Staff will also confirm that students have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 10 days before arrival. All students will receive a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Stop 2: Crimson Card. Students will pick up their university ID card, which for most students, also serves as a room key. New students must submit a photo for their Crimson Card online before August 7.

Stop 3: Face masks. Each student will be given two IU-branded, reusable face masks. Masks must be worn when entering all IU buildings and in outdoor spaces where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.

Stop 4: Online check-in. Students will complete an online check-in for their residence hall, and receive directions and guidelines for unloading their belongings.

Students will be allowed to bring only two guests to help them move into their residence hall, and all parties will be required to wear a mask while doing so.