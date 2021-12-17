Humboldt State introduces mobile payment for parking

Humboldt State is adding a new, mobile payment method for parking on campus with the start of the spring semester. The university will launch of the Passport Parking App for its students and campus constituents that will feature a contactless mobile payment system.

According to university officials, the new parking option will be provide by transportation software and payments company Passport. HSU will officially begin accepting payments via the digital parking payment system on January 18, 2022. The app, Passport Parking, allows for a contactless experience where motorists pay for and manage their parking sessions with their smartphones.

To begin a parking session using the Passport Parking App, users create an account in the app with their email address or phone number and then enter their parking space number in metered areas, or license plate number in parking lots. Students also enter the amount of time they expect to remain parked in that spot.

Users will receive notifications when their parking time is about to expire and can extend their time remotely from their mobile device. Receipts and parking history are also accessible through the app.

“The Passport Parking app will make paying for parking convenient and efficient for the HSU community,” says Anthony Morgan, Chief of University Police. “We are excited to partner with Passport to offer a comprehensive mobile parking solution and look forward to bringing their technology to campus.”

Passport’s end-to-end digital mobility platform is being used in more than 800 cities, universities, and private operators to manage parking. The company’s suite of solutions include mobile pay parking, parking enforcement and digital permitting.

“A contactless form of payment for parking is a great benefit for students and faculty and provides HSU with a cost-efficient method of charging for parking,” says Mark Schleyer, regional sales director for Passport Parking. “We are thrilled to equip Humboldt State with the parking technology it needs to help create more enjoyable and convenient campus experiences.”

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, and users can also manage their parking online at the Passport Parking website. Students and other campus visitors can still elect to pay for parking via traditional meters or by purchasing passes from existing parking kiosks.