How ColorID is helping campuses to navigate contact tracing

In this episode of CR80News Chats, we catch up with ColorID’s David Stallsmith to talk about how ColorID has been helping universities tackle contact tracing and other COVID-19 related challenges. Contact tracing, in particular, is an emerging conversation for universities of all sizes, so we talk through some of the options available to campuses as they try to implement a contact tracing system that best suits their needs.

Following the arrival of COVID and its impact on the campus space, ColorID went back to its product portfolio to try and identify existing solutions that might have utility in this new normal. Among the products that stood out was JRNY, a cloud and mobile app-based identity platform. JRNY can be configured to function as a comprehensive COVID-19 campus management solution and support contact tracing efforts.

In addition to the information in this Chat, ColorID is hosting a FREE webinar with more details on the JRNY solution on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 1:00 PM EST, and again on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 1:00 PM EST.

Attendees will learn how JRNY employs real-time location services and analytics, as well as how JRNY ties in with existing campus infrastructure — physical access control systems, transaction management and OneCard systems, Wi-Fi, dining, rec center, and housing — to enable a university to build out an effective contact-tracing system.