HID webinar to detail custom keys, credential key management

FREE webinar scheduled for March 4, 1:00 PM ET.

HID Global will be hosting a free webinar covering all the need-to-know details about custom keys and credential key management. The webinar will draw on industry expertise from HID, identity management specialist, K&A Industries and Rutgers University.

Presenting on the “Best Practices for Credential Key Management” webinar will be HID Global’s Tim Nyblom and Michael Chesher, joined by K&A Industries’ Leon Deane. The webinar will also provide a university perspective from Mike Seas, Director of Access Control at Rutgers University.

The free webinar is scheduled for March 4, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Credentials are undergoing massive transformation and universities require a program that is convenient and secure. How do you adhere to best practices for data protection and widely reviewed open standards while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements?

“Security is the first consideration, HID follows Industry best practices to secure keys,” says Michael Chesher, End User Business Manager, Higher Education at HID Global. “Security is so prevalent in our world today, whether that’s on a personal or business level.”

Attendees will learn about the benefits of HID’s Elite Key’s in combination with DESFire or SEOS, as well as:

Common challenges associated with credential key management.

Benefits that custom keys offer and what it means for your credential management program.

How to determine the right credential key type for your university.

How to implement related security protocols, processes, and procedures.

“As universities look to upgrade credential technology, they are continually asking questions on what works best for their campus, and we’re looking to provide some insights from real world uses cases in this session,” says Chesher. “Today, universities have the means available to them to create a clear method that allows for flexibility in who they work with.”

Additional key management questions covered in the webinar will include:

What does having a standard key mean for my campus?

What does having an Elite Key mean for my campus?

What does having a custom key mean for my campus?

What are the pros/cons of each key type?

What are the campus/employee responsibilities around key management?

In addition to credential key management, the panel of presenters will also address the use of custom keys.

“Custom keys allow the university to be agnostic to the proprietary features of systems,” explains Chesher. “This allows the university to control who they work with and how they work with them.”

Finally, hear how HID is providing colleges and universities with credential management services.

“With the robust security standards that HID uses, we are able to provide secure storage of the end user keys and provide ease of use with readers and cards that work seamlessly together,” says Chesher. “As a global leader in this space, we want to provide choice, flexibility and a consultative approach for our customers when they look at credential key management.”