HID talks high-volume card issuance tips

FREE, on-demand whitepaper details top cost savings, optimization tactics

For large card issuance environments, like those at universities with extensive student populations, keeping the operation within scope both in terms of cost and operational efficiency can be a challenge. With this in mind, HID Global has detailed some top tips and considerations for such environments in the company’s “Key Elements to Successful High Volume Distributed Card Issuance” whitepaper.

Scalability, cost savings and optimized output make distributed card issuance a viable alternative to centralized issuance in large university environments, as well as government agencies, card service bureaus and corporations. This white paper highlights key elements of a productive, secure and reliable distributed credential issuance system.

As the whitepaper explains, there are three primary ways to implement a high-volume, distributed issuance system:

Grouped. A group of printer/encoder units networked together in a single location can produce moderate or larger volumes of ID cards in continuous batch runs. Leveraging a centralized facility provides the benefit of print array redundancy to ensure continuity and simply maintenance during card production shifts.

Geographically dispersed. With this setup, individual printer/encoder units are placed in strategic, dispersed locations and can be securely networked, sharing one or more common or centrally managed databases. This allows universities to issue student IDs through a central database to multiple campus sites.

Combined. Geographically dispersed groups of printer/encoder units leverage benefits of both grouped and geographically dispersed structures, providing the insurance of site redundancy.

Printer selection is key

For issuance operations that utilize networked printers for high-volume, distributed card issuance, HID offers five important system criteria that should be considered:

Flexible print technology Printer system reliability System performance Operational convenience System scalability

In addition to printer selection, learn about flexible print technology including composite card materials like PVC, PET, PETG, ABS, PC, and how to pair cardstock with the proper printer hardware. Also discover the difference between retransfer and high-definition printing (HDP), and how it offers distinct advantages over traditional direct-to-card printing.

Also included in the whitepaper are printer system reliability tips. HID offers a checklist of features that will help ensure the reliability of a high-volume card printer. Here are just a few of the checklist items:

Redundant card cleaning systems that routinely remove contaminants and debris from card surfaces during the personalization process.

Heavy-duty positive air flow and internal filtration systems that ensure consistent, stable performance.

Rugged metal construction, for durability and tamper-resistance.

Also included in the whitepaper is a rundown of system performance considerations, including issuance security, card throughput and credential efficacy tips.

Finally, learn ways your campus can maximize its operational convenience by selecting solutions that lower the total cost of operation while reducing downtime. The company offers a comprehensive checklist to ensure operational ease.

For more on how to implement a comprehensive high-volume card issuance system, read HID’s full “Key Elements to Successful High Volume Distributed Card Issuance” whitepaper.