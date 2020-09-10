HID Signo readers awarded Security Today’s 2020 New Product of the Year

HID Global’s new Signo line of access control readers has been awarded New Product of the Year for 2020 by Security Today magazine. Recognized in the Access Control Devices/Peripherals category, the new access reader line was chosen for features that foster an adaptable, interoperable and secure approach to access control.

Security Today’s New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. This is the 12th annual installment of the awards, which are independently juried across 37 product award categories.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition of the HID Signo reader line, which is built on an open platform to provide unprecedented flexibility and a robust set of forward-looking features that optimize workplace experiences,” says Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control Solutions, HID Global. “The accolade validates our innovative approach to readers that deliver smarter and more connected access control, while supporting the widest range of credential technologies and mobile.”

HID’s Signo line of readers are loaded with smart features, including automatic surface detection that recalibrates and optimizes read performance based on the mounting location. The readers are also IP65-rated with no additional gasket needed and feature a capacitive touch keypad resistant for superior outdoor performance and harsh weather conditions. The Signo line also includes Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) application to support credentials in Apple Wallet.

Additional features built into the Signo reader family include: