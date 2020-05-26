HID initiative offers universities valuable resources, promotions

HID Global is offering its higher education customers a new support program to help provide information and guidance for technology migrations. The program will draw on HID experts to provide support and resources to address topics like creating a connected student experience, modernizing credential issuance, tightening campus security, and prepping for mobile.

“We have seen a lot of institutions running into roadblocks planning for migrations or just needing assistance to complete projects in process,” says Tim Nyblom, End User Business Manager, Higher Education, PACS at HID Global. “We found that universities needed a combination of budget help,migration strategies and education on what’s out there.”

“Many campuses want the latest secure credentials like Seos, MIFARE DESFire or even to an NFC or Bluetooth mobile solution, but it can take some planning,” says Nyblom.

HID’s promotional program will target the solutions that underpin credential issuance needs and security requirements for the incoming class – whatever that may look like. It’s also an opportunity to learn about available and emerging technologies like mobile.

HID has created resources designed specifically for unique needs in higher education. As part of the program, HID is offering:

Special promotions on core solution components

Individualized consulting and best-practice analysis

A dedicated higher education specialist

Downloadable trend report on the state of access control in higher education

Custom pricing and quoting tailored to each campus

“Universities are increasingly investing in infrastructure that’s versatile and compatible with mobile credentials, over-the-air issuance and other next-gen solutions,” explains Nyblom. “A little guidance can go a long way in making sure investments pay dividends in the years to come.”

Flexibility and long-term planning

Interoperable readers, like HID’s recently launched Signo line, can save universities from choosing a specific technology right away.

“Our readers will support a variety of credential technologies along with mobile for both NFC and Bluetooth,” explains Nyblom. “Adding readers and newer technology now, at a lower cost, puts universities on a long-term migration path to move away from legacy technologies like mag stripe or prox to more secure options like contactless and mobile.”

The promotional program is designed to help campus card administrators in a number of ways beyond just selling hardware.

“Our solutions are designed to be open. So, our perspective is to be flexible on the both the technologies that institutions use and the technologies HID can provide,” says Nyblom. “Our goal with this program is to bring best practices to the conversation, bring stakeholders together, and start a dialog about migration plans and strategies to help facilitate upcoming projects.”

Adapting to the new normal

With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic came a number of questions about how universities will return to on-campus life this fall. It’s a set of concerns that Nyblom and HID are well aware of.

“Uncertainty is the biggest thing we’re hearing,” says Nyblom. “What we’re trying to provide with this initiative is a versatile program that sets our universities up for whatever that next phase or new normal may look like.”

“We’re seeing that this new uncertainty is pushing some universities to reexamine available options and reprioritize some aspects of their access control plans,” explains Nyblom. “That could mean new ways of handling building occupancy, visitor management and contact tracing, remote badging and batch printing, or accelerating timelines to be able to offer mobile identities and over-the-air provisioning for credentials.”

These are all complicated questions to answer, but are concerns that nonetheless need to be addressed. And keeping an eye on the horizon now could be invaluable as universities phase back into campus life.

“There are some things that will need to be done now – like planning for the fall – but we want to make sure those plans include investments that will be flexible enough to adapt beyond 2020,” says Nyblom.

“The best support we can offer is our expertise,” adds Nyblom. “HID works with hundreds of institutions to explain migration needs from many different perspectives and technologies, and we’ve seen what works and what doesn’t.”

HID will presenting a webinar June 3 with the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) and a group of premiere universities. The session will detail how institutions are adapting to changing landscapes in access control. Registration is now open, and the event is free for all NACCU members.