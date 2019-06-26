HID Global’s solution suite covers the card, identity tech gamut

HID Global’s Director of Business Development, Education Solutions, Brett St. Pierre provides a rundown of the company’s solution suite for the higher education vertical.

Hear first about HID’s vision for mobile access on campus, starting with the company’s Origo mobile identity solution. Origo is a subscription-based system that enables campuses to access and manage a trusted ecosystem of cloud-connected access control devices, applications and trusted mobile identities.

HID has been in the mobile access realm for some time now, particularly in its work with Bluetooth. St. Pierre discusses the company’s work with Bluetooth, demos the access control use case for mobile identity, and discusses how campuses are making the move to mobile.

St. Pierre also discusses the company’s continuing focus on card technologies, and cites some of HID’s recent acquisitions and other investments around the card technology sector.

HID also offers biometric solutions to support university services like dining plans and access to a range of environments on campus.

Finally, St. Pierre discusses two more of the company’s acquisitions, Mercury Security and BluVision and how they are helping HID to deliver greater services to its customers. The acquisition of Mercury Security not only brings with it the massive install base of Mercury readers and controllers nationwide, but has enabled HID to better manage those hardware pieces and statuses.

BluVision, meanwhile, brings a location services focus to HID’s portfolio with its experience with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) market. With the added location services expertise, HID has expanded its real-time asset tracking capabilities, IoT offerings, extended its cloud services for access control and related applications.