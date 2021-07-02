HID Global’s new MIFARE DESFire EV3 expands access control credential choice

Trusted identity solutions provider, HID Global, has announced its most feature-rich implementation of the latest MIFARE DESFire EV3 credential. HID’s credential based on MIFARE DESFire EV3 implements the technology’s full range of capabilities including AES128 encryption, a secure channel for protecting card data from man-in-the-middle attacks, and a random unique identifier (UID) for protecting user privacy.

“Our credential based on NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 delivers this technology’s full range of advanced security and privacy capabilities and reinforces them with HID’s powerful model for identity data protection,” says Harm Radstaak, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global. “This latest addition to our portfolio underscores HID’s commitment to continually expand our credential offering with solutions that are easy to customize, deploy and maintain. It helps organizations further streamline security through a simple framework that supports multiple form factors and communication protocols.”

The new credential works with readers based on MIFARE DESFire EV1 and EV2 products and is interoperable with HID Signo, iCLASS SE, and multiCLASS SE readers. In addition to choosing standard or custom security profiles to meet their specific needs, users can take advantage of HID’s Secure Identity Object (SIO) model that protects a credential’s identity data through key diversification, authentication signatures, and encryption.

Users can create multi-technology cards with HID’s credential based on NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 to provide a smooth migration path from vulnerable legacy, low-frequency 125 kHz-based systems to modern and secure credential technology. The migration process includes extensive support and options for pre-programmed hardware, field programming, or at-scale card data provisioning, as well as card formatting and card number tracking.

“The MIFARE DESFire EV3, with its enhanced feature set and multi-application support, reflects NXP’s continued commitment to secure, connected and convenient contactless smart city services.” says Philippe Dubois, Vice President and General Manager Secure Edge Identification at NXP. “We are happy to provide faster and secure contactless access solutions together with HID.”

HID’s credential option based on MIFARE DESFire EV3 joins the company’s Seos credential as high-frequency technology choices. Both credential technologies are based on peer-reviewed global standards and offer security features like secure messaging, mutual authentication and calculating card-specific keys bound to specific applications.

HID’s credentials based on NXP MIFARE DESFire EV3 and MIFARE DESFire EV3 + Prox multi-technology are available now.