HID Global’s new Inkjet printer adds personalized credential capabilities

HID Global has announced the launch of its new FARGO INK1000 inkjet card printer and encoder. HID states that the FARGO INK1000 is the first thermal inkjet solution in the desktop card printer market that enables cost effective, high-quality credentials, while eliminating the need for specialized card media.

“Until now, small and medium-sized organizations have had very limited options for personalized credential issuance due to high costs and complex maintenance requirements,” says Craig Sandness, Vice President and Managing Director of Secure Issuance with HID Global. “Our HID FARGO INK1000 solution resolves those challenges, creates an unmatched industry benchmark for affordability and ease-of-use, and extends the simplicity of inkjet printing popularized for home use to retail counters and office environments.”

HID FARGO INK1000 eliminates the print ribbons and specialized card media required by alternative direct-to-card (DTC) desktop solutions that use dye sublimation technology. The printer uses easy-to-install, snap-in cartridges that deliver the simplicity and reliability of inkjet printers and that also contain specially formulated inks for creating fade-resistant images and text. A single ink cartridge in the FARGO INK1000 has the potential to produce hundreds more cards than printers that use ribbons and potentially creates less waste in the issuance process.

Other unique features of the HID FARGO INK1000 printer include:

Inkjet printing on standard PVC cards. Accommodates most standard PVC cardstock for single-side thermal inkjet card printing, including laminated PVC for credit card construction.

Intuitive operation, a small footprint, and convenient same-side input and output. Optional contactless card encoding. HID OMNIKEY 5127CK-Mini reader functionality enables contactless encoding for door entry, cashless vending, time and attendance, gift and loyalty program applications, and entry-level market financial cards that use QR codes.

Click here for more information about the HID FARGO INK1000.