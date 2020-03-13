HID Global unveils new Signo line of access control readers

New signature line of access hardware to enable connected and adaptable access control

HID Global has revealed HID Signo, the company’s new line of access control readers. The Signo line greatly simplifies system deployment and management, and is designed to set organizations up for smarter, more connected access control.

To boost versatility, the readers are interoperable with over a dozen physical and mobile credential formats enabling campuses to use their technology of choice and easily migrate to the latest solutions at their own pace. The readers also boast support for Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to enable Student IDs in Apple Wallet, HID Signo is driving the next wave of flexibility and convenience with mobile access.

“With the industry now seeking to use access control systems as a backbone for creating intelligent environments, consultants, integrators and end users are increasingly demanding more versatile, high performance solutions,” says Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control Solutions, HID Global.

“HID Signo is built on an open platform and delivers on our commitment to innovation with its unprecedented flexibility and robust set of forward-looking features that optimize workplace experiences,” adds Radstaak. “Our goal is to put more choices in the hands of our customers and give them peace of mind in knowing they can continually adapt their systems as requirements change.”

HID’s new readers are packed with features, including automatic surface detection that recalibrates and optimizes read performance based on the mounting location. And for rugged, outdoor performance the readers are IP65 rated, and feature a capacitive touch keypad resistant to harsh weather conditions.

The Signo line also enables administrators to remotely configure and diagnose readers, as well as monitor status through a centrally managed and connected reader ecosystem. Reader configuration can be further streamlined through the controller via the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP). Additional features packed into the Signo reader family include:

Mobile-ready by default, including Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to support credentials in Apple Wallet.

Sleek, innovative design to suit modern architecture.

Integrated OSDP for secure authentication and configuration post installation.

Built on a hardware platform designed to be adaptable to support future technology.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into the HID Origo ecosystem.

“HID’s novel approach to access control also lays the foundation for a future of cloud-connected systems that will enable new applications and innovative capabilities, such as the ability to proactively anticipate and address system issues before they occur,” adds Radstaak.

Delivering multi-layered security with built-in support for OSDP Secure Channel and HID’s proven Security Identity Object technology, the readers store cryptographic keys on certified EAL6+ secure element hardware and custom authentication keys can be used to further enhance security.

For more, check out the full spec sheet for HID’s new Signo line of readers.