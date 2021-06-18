HID Global adds biometrics to HID Signo reader

Trusted identities solutions provider, HID Global, has added a new advancement to its Signo line of readers, incorporating biometrics into the HID Signo Biometric Reader 25B. The biometric reader is designed to capture and read fingerprints in real-world applications and conditions.

The reader is the latest addition to the company’s Signo line and adds an API for integration with access control software solutions from HID partners. This enables a single point of biometric template enrollment through an access control system, with templates then able to be pushed to all connected devices simultaneously.

The new solution reliably reads fingerprints of all types, including those that are hard to read like wet, dry, dirty, or worn fingerprints. The Signo Biometric Reader 25B uses HID’s patented multispectral imaging technology to capture fingerprint images from both the surface and the sub-surface of the skin to deliver consistent read performance regardless of environmental or skin conditions.

Key features of the Signo Biometric Reader 25B include:

Flexibility to deploy multiple authentication modes, including biometric fingerprint and contactless physical and mobile credentials, with a single reader platform.

Biometric fingerprint match reliability with patented multispectral imaging sensor that reads the subdermal layer of the skin for better accuracy.

Easily configureable and manageable in the field with HID Biometric Manager or API integration, including support for software upgrades over the network.

The HID Signo Biometric Reader 25B supports a variety of contactless credential technologies including Seos, iCLASS SE, iCLASS, MIFARE (Card Serial Number) and HID Mobile Access virtual credentials. Each device supports Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth out of the box.

The reader is paired with the web-based HID Biometric Manager software that performs configuration and management of the reader, including firmware updates over the network. The software also enables enrollment of user’s fingerprint credentials for use in both 1:1 verification and 1:N identification.