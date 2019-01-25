HID FARGO printer first to receive ‘green’ certification

HID Global recently announced its FARGO HDP6600 printer, and we discussed the card printer/encoder for its impressive throughput capabilities. Now, the printer has been recognized for its environmentally friendly impact.

In a release from HID, the FARGO HDP6600 High Definition Printer/Encoder is the first and only retransfer printing solution for ID cards to achieve GreenCircle certification. The printer’s power-efficient design enables users to save thousands of dollars in annual energy costs for large projects spanning many printers.

The HDP6600 printer delivers on this energy efficiency and sustainability through an optional wasteless lamination module that dramatically cuts the waste byproducts that other printers generate. The module cuts consumables costs nearly in half for printed and laminated cards.

“By combining our patent-pending iON ‘instant on’ technology with an innovative design that permits simultaneous film printing and card retransfer processes, we’ve created one of the world’s fastest solutions while also eliminating the need for continuous transfer heating,” says Craig Sandness, Vice President and Managing Director for Secure Issuance with HID Global. “This advancement enabled us to achieve best-in-class energy efficiency that has now been independently validated through the GreenCircle certification program.”

HID Global’s sixth-generation HID FARGO HDP6600 printer halves the time required to print the first ID card as compared to many alternatives, while doubling overall throughput to up to 230 cards per hour. The company also lauds the device for being easier to service and more flexible to use across a wider range of applications, all while being less expensive to operate with a lower printing cost per card.

The printer offers true 600 DPI resolution with precision color panel registration for sharper text, crisper barcode edges and more vibrant colors than products that use dithering techniques and can only approximate this image quality.