HID expands Seos credential suite with new products

Trusted identity solutions provider, HID Global, announced an expansion to its Seos credential family, adding two new products to the line. The Seos 16K marks the first credential certified to the highest IT security level with 16 kilobytes of memory, and Seos Essential is the company’s new, single-application credential that delivers trusted security and data protection for less complex deployments.

Certification for the new Seos 16K credential was established by the independent testing service provider, TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH. The Seos 16K features the highest memory in the Seos credential series, and also supports multi-application deployments.

HID’s TÜV-certified Seos 16K card is the successor to its offering for multi-application use cases that require 16 kilobytes (KB) of memory. The credential also features a new hardware platform to deliver improved read performance and an enhanced Seos operating system certified to the most rigorous Security Assurance Level (SEAL) in the TÜV methodology.

“Seos technology continues to evolve to meet the needs of sophisticated users while also offering new economical options for basic physical access control in everyday applications,” says Harm Radstaak, Senior Vice President and Head of Physical Access Control Solutions with HID Global.

“In addition to expanding the Seos family to meet broader requirements, we have achieved a major smart card industry certification milestone that gives organizations the confidence they can mitigate risk by investing in a credential that has been independently validated by a qualified and unbiased third party,” adds Radstaak.

The TÜV SEAL-5 standards represent a more stringent approach than other security evaluation standards in that it requires a robust and validated change management policies, communication processes and lifecycle management procedures.

The other new addition, the Seos Essential card, offers a cost-effective and simplified approach to providing trusted management of secure identities, while still retaining all of the same multi-layered features of HID’s Seos technology. This includes the latest cryptographic algorithms and security techniques plus a secure messaging protocol that protects data transmission between card and reader.

The Seos Essential credential is fully supported by the HID Signo and iCLASS SE reader platforms. It’s also available as a multi-technology card, combining 125 KHz Prox and a high-frequency Seos contactless microprocessor.

For more information about HID’s Seos credential offerings, visit hidglobal.com.