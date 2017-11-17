HID awarded for Kent State FARGO Connect deployment

HID Global has been awarded with the 2017 SSI Security Solutions award for the successful deployment of its new FARGO Connect offering at Kent State University. A cloud-based ID personalization and issuance solution, the FARGO Connect system has dramatically simplified the way in which the university manages its high-volume student ID card issuance.

The Security Sales and Integrator Magazine Security Solutions Awards program salutes proven security product deployments in access, fire/life safety, home controls, intrusion, monitoring, surveillance and other security products and solutions.

“HID FARGO Connect helps campus card offices easily manage the unique demands of issuing thousands of student IDs that are used for everything from paying for campus services and meals to checking out library books,” says Craig Sandness, Vice President and Managing Director of Secure Issuance with HID Global. “HID FARGO Connect also fits well into university initiatives around providing a better experience to students, especially during peak periods when waiting in long lines for their IDs had become the norm.”

The FARGO Connect deployment at Kent State makes it possible to now securely issue student ID cards from anywhere using any device that has a web browser. The university also doesn’t have to send students to a separate location to take their ID photo and receive their newly printed campus cards. Doing away with traditional queues, card office personnel now use an Apple iPad tablets to quickly snap student photos and issue the completed ID cards right away, eliminating wait times.

“We are honored that Kent State University is being recognized as an innovator in the use of technology to advance education,” says Michael O’Karma, Office Systems Coordinator for Flashcard Operations, Kent State University. “At Kent State, we are committed to providing excellent student experiences, and new cloud-based solutions from a trusted identity technology leader like HID Global helps us to do exactly that.”

