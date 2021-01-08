Harris-Stowe State University adds ParkMobile for contactless payment on campus

Students, campus visitors and other members of the Harris-Stowe State University community will have a contactless payment option for parking using their mobile device and the ParkMobile app. ParkMobile is one of the leading providers of smart parking solutions in the U.S., and has partnered with a number of universities to deliver the mobile payment option for campus parking.

Students, faculty, and visitors will be able to use the ParkMobile app to pay for parking at nearly 600 spaces in lots around the HSSU campus in St. Louis, Missouri. With the recent COVID-19 crisis, HSSU university leaders are encouraging the campus community to leverage contactless payment options when available.

“ParkMobile is excited to add Harris-Stowe State University to our network in Missouri,” says Jon Ziglar, ParkMobile CEO. “We have hundreds of thousands of users in the state who will now have a convenient way to pay for parking when they visit the campus.”

ParkMobile reports having some 20 million total users on its platform across both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, users enter the zone number posted on the selected parking space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and from their device begins the parking session. Users can also extend the time of the parking session from their mobile device without having to return to a meter.

The launch of ParkMobile at Harris-Stowe State University expands the company’s footprint in Missouri. The app already boasts 386,000 ParkMobile users across the state with availability in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, as well as several other universities in the state including Saint Louis University and Missouri University of Science and Technology.