Grubhub, Transact partner to expand off-campus programs for universities

Grubhub has partnered with Transact Campus to include Grubhub’s more than 300,000 restaurants nationwide in Transact’s off-campus merchant program, CampusCash. The partnership will extend Grubhub’s restaurant network to Transact’s CampusCash program and is expected to enable broader student spending off campus.

Grubhub’s network of more than 300,000 restaurants is now included in Transact’s off-campus merchant program. This partnership will allow students to use their university-branded CampusCash account while they are away from campus, even while visiting family and friends in other parts of the country.

“Universities had to quickly adapt technologies to keep operations running smoothly over the last 18 months as they pivoted to hybrid learning and contactless dining experiences,” says Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub. “We’re excited to partner with Transact to help university partners stay nimble with continued flexible meal models and expand the off-campus dining options available to students, while driving orders to local restaurants in their communities.”

Transact’s CampusCash technology is used by some 12 million students across more than 1,300 universities nationwide. Students can use CampusCash and their student ID cards for cashless payments at university-approved off-campus merchants.

“We’re always looking for ways to increase the value of student ID cards, and partnering with Grubhub to provide students with additional off-campus dining options makes the cards even more indispensable,” says Erica Bass, vice president of product management at Transact. “By giving students more cashless options to choose from, we’re doubling down on our efforts to provide a superior dining and overall campus experience.”

Campuses with an existing Transact off-campus merchant program can add Grubhub as an off-campus merchant to their existing program to give students more dining options. One of the early adopters of the partnership is University of the Pacific.

“Our experience adding Grubhub to our off-campus flex tender program has been seamless,” says Matt Camino, director of the PacificCard at the University of the Pacific. “We added Grubhub to fill a gap for students who do not have transportation off campus readily available. Our students are excited about the additional food options and delivery services.”

“With students returning to campus fully, I’m looking forward to the positive impact that Grubhub and CampusCash off-campus program partnership will provide,” adds Camino.

Fairleigh Dickinson University is also utilizing the partnership with Grubhub and CampusCash for use on its Teaneck and Madison, N.J. campuses.

“New ideas are easily implemented when you have partners willing to work with you for the good of the overall student experience,” says Bob Valenti, Associate Vice President for Auxiliary Services at Fairleigh Dickinson. “We’re fortunate enough to have established relationships with Transact – CampusCash and Gourmet Dining.”

“With Grubhub as part of our program, we were able to offer students expanded hours, increased popular and local dining options, and the flexibility they needed to get them through some very rough times,” adds Valenti. “Our students were so pleased and we’re happy to announce the partnership will continue to be included in some of our meal plans for the upcoming academic year.”

For more information on the partnership between Grubhub and Transact, visit grubhub.com.