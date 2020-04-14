Grubhub Campus Dining supporting university clients during COVID-19

In response to the campus shutdowns and students moving to either their homes or off campus, Grubhub has instituted some measures to help universities adapt to the new landscape.

Together, Grubhub and its campus clients are thinking outside the box with some contact-free dining solutions designed to feed students whether they head home or remain on campus.

“With college and university campuses closing, dining partners need our support now more than ever,” says Ben Anderson, head of campus industry relations at Grubhub.

Dining options at many universities are now significantly limited with many campuses dropping university-run dining services to the bare minimum required to serve the small subset of students that have remained on campus.

To help both those on campus and the many more that have returned home for distance learning, Grubhub has launched an integration that enables students to use their campus funds at Grubhub restaurants across the country, complete with free delivery when they sign up with Grubhub+, a free membership for enrolled students.

Grubhub Campus Dining has also instituted the following initiatives to help universities as they grapple with COVID-19 related challenges:

A completely mobile ordering experience

Dining operators are shifting retail locations as pickup only and offering boxed meals from residential dining halls to service those still on campus.

“Many campus partners have moved to contact-free solutions with 100% mobile ordering,” says Anderson. “Using dynamic ETAs and order status notifications, campuses eliminate the need for students to congregate by providing a service option that allows students to arrive only after their order is prepared.”

From order placement through to pickup, Grubhub has implemented measures to make getting food as safe as possible. The company’s Client Success team can help a campus launch the service and have it running in less than a week.

Restaurant self-delivery services

For campuses encouraging remaining students to stay inside dorms or apartments, Grubhub has set up restaurant self-delivery services.

“Operators are offering tailored meals or meal kits to be delivered directly to students or convenient drop-off areas,” explains Anderson. “Using mobile storefronts and in-app messaging, schools can efficiently serve food from any convenient kitchen or commissary.”

For those choosing delivery, Grubhub has launched a contact-free process, creating an additional step to ensure the health and safety of students. As the default option, students can provide details on where they’d like their order to be dropped off, whether that’s on their doorstep, in the lobby, or another designated location.

Integrating and modifying additional card tenders

There are also ongoing efforts to support students that live off-campus or have returned home.

“Grubhub is working with schools to expand existing flex spending programs or enable additional declining balance funds to be used at participating restaurants across the country,” says Anderson. “This provides any interested campus an alternative to rolling over or refunding meal plan balances or dining dollars.”

Students, meanwhile, can benefit from a Grubhub+ membership, which includes free delivery and other dining perks. Enrolled students qualify for a free Grubhub+ membership.

The company is also currently evaluating options by running the following programs at a subset of campuses:

All-you-can-eat meal tenders to be used for prepackaged meals for pickup.

Off-campus flex funds being released at eligible campuses for use at participating Grubhub restaurants.

Campuses purchasing Grubhub gift cards as an alternative to provide students with dining options when university-run dining services are limited.

“All this in combination with our Grubhub+ Student membership, which offers free delivery to students from participating restaurants, provides a great value and a safe, contactless dining experience,” says Anderson.

A message from Grubhub to its university community:

“Grubhub is committed to our partners and to the safety and health of their students. By moving quickly during this crisis, campuses are able to offer contact-free dining and delivery alternatives regardless of their location.

Whether looking for short-term solutions or planning for the Fall semester, Grubhub is ready to support your campus dining and auxiliary service needs.

Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this worldwide crisis.”