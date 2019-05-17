Georgia Tech selects new food-service provider

The Georgia Institute of Technology has chosen food-service provider, Aramark, as its new on-campus dining services partner effective July 1.

According to an official university release, the new partnership with Aramark comes after a collaborative RFP process that included input from students, faculty and staff. The new contract with Aramark will take over from Georgia Tech’s previous food-service provider, Sodexo.

“We are excited to work with Aramark to improve food service opportunities for the campus community,” says Kasey Helton, Associate Vice President for Campus Services. “The collaboration will transform the dining program while maintaining high-quality standards, reasonably priced options and a variety that support the diverse needs of the Tech community.”

The new food-service contract will implement components from the RFP including:

Hyper-local partnerships with area celebrity chefs and restauranteurs.

New technology to streamline service and wait times.

More creative menus and varied choices focused on quality, health, convenience and personalization.

Renovations of dining facilities.

Sustainability initiatives.

“Aramark is extremely proud to partner with Georgia Tech,” says Jeff Gilliam, president of Aramark’s Higher Education division. “We look forward to helping the Institute with its campus transformation of the Wenn Student Center and ultimately enhancing the living and learning experience and environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.”