Georgia Southern swaps to Transact for mobile ordering

Georgia Southern University’s Eagle Dining Services is using a new mobile ordering app called GATA-Go to support food and beverage orders for its campus community.

The GATA-Go app is being offered through card system vendor, Transact, and will replace the university’s former mobile ordering solution, Tapingo. The new app will offer a similarly convenient means for students, faculty and staff to place orders from their smartphones at retail dining locations on campus. Users will be able to pay for meals through the GATA-Go app with either a standard credit or debit card, as well as with EagleXpress — Georgia Southern’s declining balance system supported by the Eagle Card.

At its inception, GATA-Go will enable users to purchase food from on-campus food retailers including Chick-Fil-A and the university-run Dining Commons. GATA-Go will also feature a host of loyalty reward point programs, which will be implemented later in the fall 2019 semester.

“We are always excited to provide students with new and exciting means of meeting the needs of their very busy lifestyles,” says Jeff Yawn, Executive Director of Eagle Dining Services. “We are confident that GATA-Go will be the very way of giving our Eagles the necessary access to our many food choices that nourish them and prepare them to succeed as students.”

To use GATA-Go, students start by downloading “Transact Mobile Ordering” from either the App Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, users can select “Georgia Southern- GATA-Go” from the list, and log in with their “my.GeorgiaSouthern” credentials to start ordering. Following the initial set up, the app will keep users logged in for convenient future use.

GATA-Go mobile orders will be supported at select retail dining locations on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro Campus, with the official launch of the system beginning this week. The app will also be made available on the university’s recently acquired Armstrong Campus, located in Savannah, later this fall.