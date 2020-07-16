Free webinar on TruCredential plus a $25 Uber Eats gift card

Only 20 seats available for this Entrust Datacard event on July 22

Entrust Datacard is offering a series of free webinars for higher education institutions designed to discuss the TruCredential solution and help navigate both current and future challenges on campus. The sessions will draw on the company’s 50+ years of experience and insight in access control to help universities to strategize and succeed in this new climate.

Entrust Datacard’s virtual Lunch and Learn series will draw insights from experts and industry leaders in small group sessions with interactive discussion and Q&A opportunities.

Each session is limited to 20 people, so register ASAP to reserve a spot. In an attempt to help support local restaurants, each attendee of the sessions will also receive a $25 Uber Eats gift certificate.

The sessions are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 9, 1:00 pm ET

Tuesday, July 14, 1:00 pm ET

Wednesday, July 22, 1:00 pm ET

The topics to be discussed in the interactive sessions include: