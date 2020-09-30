Fairleigh Dickinson University launches Transact Mobile Ordering

University accelerated mobile ordering implementation in response to COVID-19

To support its Plan for Reopening, Fairleigh Dickinson University is partnering with Transact Campus, Inc. to roll out Transact Mobile Ordering on its two New Jersey campuses. The mobile ordering solution provides a single platform across dining, retail and bookstores with integrated capacity management technology to effectively meet social distancing protocols.

“Prior to the pandemic, FDU was already working to update our technology and processes – COVID-19 only accelerated our plans and overall approach to how we can best serve students, faculty and staff,” says Bob Valenti, Associate Vice President of Auxiliary Services at FDU. “This is much more than providing new technology to students ­– it’s an opportunity to provide outstanding service to our school community and help ensure a safe environment for all.”

Transact’s Mobile Ordering solution is a secure, multi-channel solution that enables students to place online and mobile food orders with on-campus dining halls and campus-run eateries, as well as retail via Transact’s off-campus merchant program. FDU will outfit many of the solution’s capabilities, including using the mobile ordering app to track and maintain dining hall capacity limits to help facilitate social distancing requirements.

“As institutions plan for this semester and beyond, we’re all-in on supporting our clients with effortless solutions to help with the safe return to campus,” says Erica Bass, VP of Product Management at Transact. “The landscape of higher education continues to change in response to COVID-19, and Transact is committed to continually innovating on our solutions to exceed the market expectations.”

FDU’s fall 2020 semester began on August 17, with courses being delivered remotely. A limited number of in-person courses began September 14 on FDU’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck and the Florham Campus in Madison. Most of FDU’s courses will be delivered remotely or fully online for the entirety of the fall 2020 semester.

For more information check out Transact’s Campus Commerce offerings.