Expediting card issuance with MyPhoto

MyPhoto President, Alan Jacubenta, gives an in-depth description of the MyPhoto online photo submission solution. Hear about the features included in the solution and how campuses can utilize the service to greatly expedite card issuance. One of the primary challenges facing campus card offices is quickly and efficiently moving students through the card issuance process. Particularly during orientation periods when students arrive to campus en masse, having students report to a card office to have a photo captured and then wait for the credential to be printed simply isn’t feasible.

With online photo submission, not only do students have the freedom to craft the perfect ID photo — aligning with the university’s guidelines — but submitting photos in advance enables a card office to pre-print student IDs and eliminate long lines and waits when orientation rolls around. As one of the first companies to provide a fully delivered online photo submission solution, MyPhoto has steadily built out a feature set to greatly expedite the card issuance process for campuses of all sizes.