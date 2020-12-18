Entrust launches augmented reality app to display new Sigma card printer

App provides a unique, virtual look at next-gen ID card printer

Trusted identities, payments and data protection provider, Entrust, has launched a virtual reality app to showcase its latest card printer, the Sigma, for anyone interested in checking out the new features. In a time when showcases on a trade show floor aren’t possible, Entrust has found an innovative way to let users get hands on with the new printer from anywhere.

The virtual app enable users to place the card printer on their own desk or tabletop, spin the printer around 360 degrees, and zoom in for a closer look at the component parts. Users can explore all the features that make the Sigma printer simple, secure, and smart. The virtual reality app also enables users to add multi-hopper, laminator, and tactile impression modules, as well as provides links to all relevant PDF brochures and other printer resources.

The virtual reality app is available now for free download on both the Google Play and App Store.

The Sigma printer is Entrust’s vision for next generation of direct-to-card printing for both ID and financial card instant issuance. The printer is designed for modern cloud environments, while retaining the same ease of use as previous models. Entrust insists that a card operation can be issuing credentials or mobile flash passes within minutes of unboxing the printer. Adding to the ease of use, the Sigma printer can be fully managed through Entrust’s intuitive dashboard.

Entrust has also included its issuance security architecture with Sigma to keep cards and customer data safe and secure throughout each step of the issuance process. The virtual reality tour of the Sigma printer will also provide information about the benefits of Entrust’s Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module, encryption and additional security features.