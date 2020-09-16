Entrust Datacard rebrands as Entrust

This week it was announced that Entrust Datacard rebrands with a new identity and company name, eliminating Datacard and shortening to simply Entrust. The card issuance-focused side of the business, Datacard Corporation, was founded in 1969, and acquired digital certificate and security leader Entrust in 2013. The names were merged, and the combined company has operated as Entrust Datacard until now.

Today, Entrust focuses on credential issuance, identity and data protection, and digital certificates and signing solutions. It has nearly $800 million in annual revenue and employees 2,500 people. It operates in more than 150 countries through 50 offices and a global network of more than 1,000 technology and channel partners.

While the original focus on physical credential issuance focus has continued, the expansion in digital security solutions has increased in recent years through both internal R&D and acquisitions – including Trustis, Safelayer, SMS Passcode and nCipher.

“As a result, Entrust has transformed into one of the world’s largest providers of digital security software, and the global leader in credential issuance solutions,” says the company as they announced the rebranding.

“Entrust began delivering trust in payment card solutions 50 years ago and has added breadth and depth to its trusted identity and data security solutions ever since,” says Frank Dickson, Program VP, Cybersecurity Products, IDC. “Centering the brand on Entrust makes sense – it helps the market see the common thread of high-assurance trust-building technology that carries through all of its identity, payment and data protection solutions.”

Changes as Entrust Datacard rebrands

Datacard will continue as the product line name for the high-volume card issuance solutions. For instant issuance card printers and solutions, the product name will shift to Entrust. Similarly, while the nCipher name will transition out, the nShield name will continue as the product line name for the company’s hardware security modules.

“Enabling trust is our mission, our value proposition, and the focus of all the innovative technologies we continue to develop for clients worldwide,” says Karen Kaukol, Chief Marketing Officer, Entrust.

As Entrust Datacard rebrands to Entrust, a new logo, colors, website, and tagline will refresh what has become a world-recognized brand. Check it out at entrust.com.