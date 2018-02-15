Entrust Datacard, CBORD integrate TruCredential and CS Gold software
category: Card Issuance
Trusted identity and secure transaction technology provider, Entrust Datacard, and card system vendor, CBORD, have completed CS Gold integration with TruCredential software. The integration replaces the requirement for IDWorks software, and has been successfully tested at the University of Vermont.
Entrust Daracard’s TruCredential is a browser-based identity management software designed to gives universities enhanced card issuance flexibility and can be utilized across the complete Entrust Datacard card printer portfolio.
With the new integration, CBORD customers can easily install and use the new and upgraded TruCredential software. TruCredential also provides migration from IDWorks software and can be used with any existing Entrust Datacard or other branded printers, making the migration simple to integrate into existing campus card issuance systems.
“I’ve been an IDWorks software user for over 20 years and found moving to TruCredential software to be an easy transition,” says Mark McKenna, director of the CATcard Service Center at the University of Vermont. “Folks who are familiar with IDWorks software will find the process different but intuitive and straightforward.”
The benefits of TruCredential software include:
- Distributed print to enable users to drive multiple printers from any workstation or connected device. The server-based installation provides campuses added flexibility in where it collects data and prints cards, enabling student enrollment at multiple locations. In the event one printer goes down during a peak season like student orientation, enrollment information can easily be routed to a different printer to eliminate downtime and keep issuance running efficiently.
- Easy-to-use migration tools enable simple import of templates from IDWorks into TruCredential for seamless transition of your current program.
- Drag & drop design tools make it easy to create new card designs, while allowing card resolution of up to 600 dpi for vibrant cards and distinct branding.
- Seamless integration between CS Gold and the Entrust Datacard portfolio of printers, including the CR805 Retransfer Card Printer, part of the Entrust Datacard New Ultimate Identity Platform, as well as all CD, SD and SR Series Printers.
- Simplified One Card implementations through out-of-the-box smart card encoding capabilities for common chip formats.