Entrust Datacard, CBORD integrate TruCredential and CS Gold software

Trusted identity and secure transaction technology provider, Entrust Datacard, and card system vendor, CBORD, have completed CS Gold integration with TruCredential software. The integration replaces the requirement for IDWorks software, and has been successfully tested at the University of Vermont.

Entrust Daracard’s TruCredential is a browser-based identity management software designed to gives universities enhanced card issuance flexibility and can be utilized across the complete Entrust Datacard card printer portfolio.

With the new integration, CBORD customers can easily install and use the new and upgraded TruCredential software. TruCredential also provides migration from IDWorks software and can be used with any existing Entrust Datacard or other branded printers, making the migration simple to integrate into existing campus card issuance systems.

“I’ve been an IDWorks software user for over 20 years and found moving to TruCredential software to be an easy transition,” says Mark McKenna, director of the CATcard Service Center at the University of Vermont. “Folks who are familiar with IDWorks software will find the process different but intuitive and straightforward.”

