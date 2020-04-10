Enterprise Rent-A-Car policy helping students get home

Enterprise Rent-A-Car has started a new initiative designed to help college students get home in response to coronavirus-related campus closures. The rental car company is waiving its young-renter fee and reducing the minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old.

A release from Enterprise reveals that the change is effective now through the end of May at all rental locations in the United States.

Universities across the country are in the midst of campus closures as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter daily operations. This has led a majority of students to return to their homes and move out of campus lodging.

Enterprise is trying to provide an option for those students that may need last-minute transportation, and expects that by lowering the age minimum and waiving the young renter fee, more students will be able to access rental cars if needed.

“We want to do whatever we can to make this unprecedented situation easier for students and their families,” says Will Withington, Senior Vice President, North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings. “With an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location within 15 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we’re in range of nearly every college campus in the country and able to help students get wherever they need to go.”

With the lower age limit, any students 18 to 24 will need to provide a valid driver’s license and official student ID card to rent a vehicle. The reduced age and waived young-renter fees will remain in place through May 31, 2020.

Additional Enterprise College Student Rental Assistance info: